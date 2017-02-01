Henderson Co. High School holds random drug screening parent meeting

A parent informational meeting on a new drug-testing program for students is being held tonight.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. inside the Henderson County High School cafeteria.

School board officials say middle and high school students who participate in extracurriculars, athletics, and parking permit holders will undergo random drug tests next school year.

We'll have a crew there to keep you updated.

