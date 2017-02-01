Talented twosome at Mater Dei ink letters of intent

Two talented athletes at Mater Dei High School signed on the dotted line to take their athletic and academic careers to the next level.

Sunny Lehman, a key member of the Wildcats' two-time State soccer runner-up squads, will remain on Evansville's west side, signing a national letter of intent to play for USI.

Then there's offensive and defensive lineman Jared Kinnaman, who signed to play football at Georgetown College in Kentucky.

