Bill geared toward ATV headed to Indiana House

A bill geared toward ATV safety in Indiana has passed the committee.

House Bill 1200, also known as the "Play for Kate Bill, is now headed to the Indiana House.

Currently, there is no state law when it comes to safety for ATVs operating on private property.

The bill would require anyone under the age of 18 wear a helmet while riding ATVs.

Ashlee Bruggenschmidt created the "Play for Kate" foundation after her 11-year-old daughter Kate died in a 2015 ATV accident.

That foundation is working with the DNR to raise awareness for ATV safety.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.