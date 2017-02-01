Evansville man found guilty in Mt. Vernon armed robbery

An Evansville man was found guilty of two counts of armed robbery.

According to the Posey County Prosecutor's Office, 23-year-old Jvon Sydnor was arrested after he robbed Roadhouse Liquor Store in Mt. Vernon on September 21, 2016.

The store clerk testified during the trial that Sydnor demanded money from the cash register. She said Sydnor had his shirt pulled over his face and thought he was joking until he pointed a gun at her face and threatened to kill her if she didn't listen.

She said he took off with $700 cash.

A witness recognized Sydnor and said she saw him running from the liquor store after the armed robbery.

A jury deliberated for 30 minutes on Wednesday morning before they found Sydnor guilty. He faces 3 to 16 years in prison.

He was taken to the Posey County Jail until his sentence hearing on March 3.

