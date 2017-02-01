Hit and run driver in Jasper turned himself in

Jasper Police say the hit and run driver they have been looking for turned himself in Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on January 27 in the Holiday Liquors South parking lot.

In surveillance video, a white Chevrolet truck can be seen hitting an unoccupied SUV.

@JasperCityPD are looking for a hit and run driver. pic.twitter.com/qsWRsYv8BM — 14 News (@14News) February 1, 2017

Pictures of the driver were taken inside the store.

Police say Thomas Neal, of Otwell, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

