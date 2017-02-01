Henderson city officials get office hours - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Henderson city officials get office hours

(WFIE) (WFIE)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

It will now be easier for you to you meet with city officials in Henderson.  

Each member of the City Commission will have office hours once each week:

Monday: Robert Pruitt
Tuesday: Brad Staton
Thursday: Patti Bugg
Friday: Austin Vowels

Mayor Steve Austin also has meeting times available, just call his office.

The next commission meeting is February 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly