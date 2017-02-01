Henderson city officials get office hours

It will now be easier for you to you meet with city officials in Henderson.

Each member of the City Commission will have office hours once each week:

Monday: Robert Pruitt

Tuesday: Brad Staton

Thursday: Patti Bugg

Friday: Austin Vowels

Mayor Steve Austin also has meeting times available, just call his office.

The next commission meeting is February 14 at 5:30 p.m.

