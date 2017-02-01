Affidavit: Chase suspect raped girl, threatened to 'shoot up' her family

There's new information about the suspect in a high-speed chase that started in Evansville and ended in Henderson Tuesday afternoon.

[PREVIOUS: Driver leads police on chase from Evansville to Henderson]

Police tell us the driver, 40-year-old Roxie Brodie, of Evansville, tried to get away from officers because he was wanted on a warrant for child molesting.

According to an affidavit, authorities learned that Brodie was involved in a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl after he was arrested in mid-January in connection with another case.

Police say evidence of the relationship came to light while authorities were investigating that case.

The affidavit says the child told authorities that she was scared of Brodie and he had threatened to "shoot up" her family if she talked about what he had done to her.

The girl also said that Brodie told her that he had people that would hurt her family for him even if he got put in jail.

Brodie is currently being held in the Henderson County Detention Center. He is scheduled for a court appearance at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

We'll keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.