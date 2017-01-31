UE students come together for show of support for those impacted by temporary travel ban

Hundreds gathered on the campus of the University of Evansville to take a stand against President Trump's temporary travel ban.

The group was showing its support for the Muslim community and all those affected by President Trump's executive order.

Hundreds of people of all ages and all walks of life packed onto the front lawn of UE to stand united against an order, which many call a form of racism. With signs held high, people gathered together to show their support for those affected by the President Trump's travel ban.

People like Jawad Aldhalemi, who made it back to Evansville from Iraq, just days before the order was issued.

"Actually, I made it back to the country eight days ago, or eight days before the ban actually," Aldhalemi explained. "So, had I been eight days late I would have been prevented from entering the country."

But Aldhalemi's family isn't so lucky. Even his grandmother, he says won't be able to make it to the United States to watch him, graduate.

Several stories just like that were shared during this event that featured speakers of all faiths and some UE students directly affected by President Trump's order.

"My Dad's brother was trying to come here and trying to get a VISA for two years," said Mohammed Allababidi, a native of Syria. "When he finally got it and getting ready to move here, after the executive order, they told him it's canceled."

Joe Haas, a supporter of President Trump, and a supporter of the travel ban attended the rally just to hear what the speakers had to say. Haas says despite what some say this is not a ban on Muslims.

"If you actually look at the executive order, that's not exactly true," Haas explained. "It's actually based on nationality as opposed to religion. It is seven predominately Muslim countries, but it's not actually focused on religion, it's focused on nationality."

Despite its focus, Hassan Taki Eddin, a UE student from Syria, is worried about the message this ban sends.

"When they hear that all Syrians, all Syrian refugees are not allowed anymore, they think that everybody coming from Syria or from Syria is dangerous and that's just factually not true," said Taki Eddin.

Donations were also collected to help refugee families.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.