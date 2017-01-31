Evansville city officials say new downtown hotel could open in February

The Hilton is almost here.

City officials have confirmed for 14 News tonight that if representatives from Hilton Hotels sign off on it, the DoubleTree in Downtown Evansville could open on February 14.

The 241 room hotel at Sixth and Walnut is connected via sky bridge to the Old National Events Plaza and the Ford Center.

A walk-through is scheduled for Thursday.

If all goes well, we can expect guests to start checking in in just two weeks.

Click here to visit the hotel's website.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.