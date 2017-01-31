More than 60 dogs surrendered in animal hoarding case

Animal rescuers carried more than 60 dogs out of a house east of Grandview, Indiana.

A serious hoarding case, according to authorities. Like water from a faucet, the dogs just kept pouring into shelters and rescue centers across the tristate. More than 60 total split between Spencer County, Warrick County, Perry County, and Daviess County, Kentucky.

Spencer County Animal Control officials say the pups, mostly small breeds were recently taken from a woman who was hoarding animals at her Highway 66 East home just past Grandview, Indiana.

"This little guy is one of the dogs from Spencer County," said Ashley Clark, Daviess County Animal Shelter. "He was completely matted. He had quite a bit of feces and hair mats in him. We had a volunteer come in and shave him."

Animal control officials tell us a tip led them to a home stuffed with 62 dogs and three cats, all living in deplorable conditions. We are told the owner signed them over along with three miniature ponies to animal control where a vet treated the dogs for worms, fleas, and other illnesses.

“Hoarders usually have some mental issues where they think they're doing good for the animals, but yet they accumulate too many and can't take care all of them,” said Joy Zook, Spencer County Animal Shelter.

Right now, the plan is to eventually adopt the animals out.

We're told the woman who gave them up has a history of hoarding in Perry County, Hancock County, and Daviess County. At this point, her name isn't being released.

We reached out to the county attorney's office to find out if they plan to file charges. As of news time, we haven't heard back.

