Search for next superintendent of Daviess Co. public school's underway after public forum

The search is underway for a new Daviess County Public School superintendent.

The board of education held a public forum on Tuesday to hear from the community. They are wanting to learn characteristics the public would like to see in the next superintendent.

Most of the speakers were school staff and a few parents. Some of the speaker's ideas are a superintendent who understands early childhood education, approachable, values diversity, and opened minded to others beliefs.

"I'd like to see someone who does more than just drafts policies and provide trainings on diversity and inclusion, but someone who really believes in it," said Polly Reynolds, a Daviess County resident.

We are told the goal is to name a superintendent by the end of March. Late last year, Superintendent Owen Saylor announced he would be retiring on June 30, 2017.

