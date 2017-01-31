Fewer accidents near J-Turn intersection, drivers happy with change

A 14 News update for drivers in Spencer County.

Many still getting used to a brand new J-turn intersection along Interstate 231 in Dale between SR 62 and 68. It was an area that "used" to be accident prone. 14 News went back to the area on Tuesday to see how traffic is flowing.

Since opening in late June, drivers in Dale have been using this new J-turn, which INDOT officials tell say is serving it's intended purpose: to prevent accidents in a high-accident area.



So far there have only been a few minor accidents, which officials believe may be just because people are still getting used to the change. Although it's an adjustment, people seem to like it.

"Since they have been installed and since they have been open we have had lots of positive feedback about them, INDOT Communications Director Jason Tiller said. "A lot of the locals here are coming around and telling us hey we didn't know about this at first, but now that we're seen them in operation, it's definitely something we can get behind. I think it's something that overall has improved the safety of these two intersections."

Traffic is flowing smoothly right now, so crews tell me they don't have plans to make any more changes at this time, but they could always do that down the line, if need be.

"These two intersections are infinitely upgradeable, Tiller said. "What that means is they were built to be upgraded. Since they are the first of their kind in this area. We wanted to make sure that whenever got them installed we could account for an issue"

Tiller also encourages anyone who wants to keep up with INDOT'S latest updates, check out their social media pages INDOT: Southwest on Facebook and Twitter.

14 News will continue to follow any major projects in our area.

