International Bluegrass Museum staying busy despite project delay

The International Bluegrass Museum's new construction site may be stalled for now, but that doesn't mean the museum's calendar is.

Events are in full swing at the museum with several new exhibits and some upcoming concerts.

The museum released a schedule for its spring concert series sponsored by Kenergy and CoBank:

2/16- The Wooks

3/2- Compton/Newberry

3/17- High Fidelity

3/23- Danny Paisley

4/14- Jenni Lyn Gardner

4/28- Noam Pikelny

Series tickets are $125 dollars.

Bluegrass Museum staff say they sold out last year, so get those tickets quickly. You can do that by visiting their website, calling, or stopping by their Daviess Street location.

