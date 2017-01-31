State required to intervene at Caze Elementary

After 6 years of getting F-grades, the state is required to intervene at one Evansville elementary school.

Administrators tell us there are a lot of factors at play here and even though it would be cheaper for EVSC to turn the school over to the state, they don't want to do that.

"We owe it to our community to make sure that every child in our community gets the best education that they can get," says Chief Communications Officer, Jason Woebkenberg.

In 2012, EVSC implemented its state and nationally recognized Transformation Zone plan. They targeted 5 schools with a failing status, including Caze Elementary. While three of those schools have succeeded, we're told, the road to success is filled with obstacles.

"It's been a real lack of consistency here in the state of Indiana over the last several years," says Woebkenberg.

He says there have been multiple changes in assessments.

"So, it does make it difficult and we certainly don't want to make that sound like an excuse," says Woebkenberg. "When you set the bar at a certain point for improvement and that bar keeps changing and the metrics keep changing to meet those goals, it makes it challenging."

Michelle Osborne has two children at Caze. And even though she's frustrated with the failing status, she thinks the school is great.

"I do not think Caze deserves an F. I think Caze is an A+ school," says Osborne.

Both of her children receive straight A's and one belongs to the national honor society.

"I hope those plans that they implement continue and that Caze would become a better grade school. If they work at another school, hopefully, they'll work here too," says Osborne.

"Some of our schools have very intensive needs. These are serving neighborhood communities that have had certain struggles that didn't just happen overnight," says Woebkenberg. "They've been in that direction and having those struggles for many many years so they're not going to be corrected overnight."

