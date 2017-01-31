KWC Men continue to climb the charts

Coming off two big wins last week, the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team jumped two spots in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Poll and are currently ranked No. 15 in the nation. This marks the third straight week that the Panthers have been in the Top 25.

Under Head Coach Happy Osborne, the Panthers have reeled off 16 straight wins, and 42 straight victories at home, which is good for third longest home game winning streak in program history. Kentucky Wesleyan stands atop the Great Midwest Athletic Conference as the only unbeaten team in conference play.

Senior Ken-Jah Bosley continues his climb in the record books. The guard currently sits in sixth place with 1,889 career points and trails Dallas Thornton by 14 points, and George Tinsley by 125 points.

Bosley, along with fellow senior Jordan Jacks, was named to the Small College Basketball Bevo Francis Award Top 100 Watch List which consists of the best men’s basketball players in the nation across NCAA Div. II, NCAA Div. III, NAIA Div. I, NAIA Div. II, USCAA and NCCAA, and will be trimmed down to 50 players on Feb. 16.

The Panthers will head to Canton, Ohio on Wednesday to take on Malone in a G-MAC contest set for 7 pm CT. Fans unable to make the trip to Canton can attend a watch party at Maloney’s. The men will return home on Saturday, Feb. 4 to host Oakland City in a non-conference game with tip off set for 2 pm CT.

Stay up to date on all your Panther news by following @KWCpanthers on Twitter and by liking the "Kentucky Wesleyan College Athletics" Facebook page.

NABC/Division II Rankings

(Jan. 31, 2017 – Poll #10) Record Points Last 1. Northwest Missouri State (12) 19-0 396 1 2. Fairmont State, W.Va. (4) 20-0 388 2 3. West Liberty, W.Va. 19-1 367 3 4. California Baptist 19-1 353 4 5. Indiana, Pa. 19-2 323 6 6. Hawai’i Pacific 19-1 319 7 7. Queens, N.C. 19-1 295 8 8. Bellarmine, Ky. 18-3 284 10 9. Shippensburg, Pa. 18-1 260 5 10. Kutztown, Pa. 16-2 248 11 11. Barry, Fla. 17-2 245 13 12. Tarleton State, Texas 18-3 213 14 13. Western Washington 17-3 189 15 14. Fort Lewis, Colo. 18-3 185 16 15. Kentucky Wesleyan 18-2 169 17 16. Wheeling Jesuit, W.Va. 17-3 160 6 17. Southern Indiana 19-2 138 12 18. Alabama-Huntsville 15-4 129 19 19. Colorado School of Mines 18-3 111 22 20. Chico State, Calif. 18-3 106 23 21. Lincoln Memorial, Tenn. 16-4 71 24 22. Wisconsin-Parkside 17-3 65 25 23. Arkansas-Monticello 15-2 45 16 24. Valdosta State, Ga. 17-3 34 NR 25. UT-Permian Basin, Texas 16-4 23 NR Others receiving votes: San Francisco State (Calif.) 18, MSU Moorhead (Minn.) 14, Ferris State (Mich.) 13, Southern New Hampshire 13, West Texas A&M 10, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 6, Findlay (Ohio) 4, Virginia State 4, Southwest Minnesota State 2.



Dropped out: West Texas A&M (20), MSU Moorhead (21). Records are through games of Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.



Courtesy: Kentucky Wesleyan College Sports Information Department