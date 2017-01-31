Spencer Co. applies for renewal of community grant

Officials in Spencer County have been hard at work trying to keep the community safe and on Tuesday they applied to renew a community grant that will help keep the county funded.

The Director of Community Corrections, Janice Weber, says they couldn't do their work without the grant.

"We use that to run our office," explained Weber. "We have drug court through this office, we have electrical monitoring, we have a sober link, we have day reporting, we have community service through this office and we refer people to our GED. And we have counseling within the office."

Community Correction is asking for almost $280,000 for day-to-day operations and more than $36,000 to reduce the prison population, by letting non-violent offers serve their time outside of jail. County officials say they use every penny of the grant each year.

Although the Spencer county jail is not full right now, it is close. Currently, they have 65 inmates with a capacity of 74.

Community corrections are also trying to stay ahead of the drug epidemic, which makes us most of their cases. Another big expense is the electronic monitoring program.

"Our goal is not for them to just get through this program, but in two years to see them in at the grocery store and they're still doing going and their life is on the right path," said Weber.

