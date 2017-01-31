Aces' Hair makes preseason All-MVC

The stage has been set for a big final campaign for Trey Hair, and the senior second baseman picked up another preseason accolade on Tuesday as he was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference preseason team.

Hair, who had already been named a preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball, ranked as one of the best power-hitting second basemen in the country a year ago. The Firth, Neb., native hit .340 for the season with 32 extra-base hits, including 10 home runs. Hair led the Aces in both runs batted in (42) and runs scored (41).

“Trey is certainly deserving of this honor,” UE head coach Wes Carroll said. “He had a great year for us last season, and he carried it over into the summer as well. I think he’s going to be an important part of what we do both at the plate and in the field this season.”

A second-team selection for the Valley last year, Hair was the only Purple Ace named to the conference preseason squad.

Dallas Baptist led all Valley teams with five preseason selections, and the Patriots were also tabbed as the league favorite, taking home five of a possible eight first place votes. Southern Illinois picked up three votes to finish second in the poll, and Missouri State, which will host the 2017 MVC Championship, rounded out the top three.

Indiana State and Wichita State tied for fourth, while Bradley was picked sixth. Evansville was designated seventh, and Illinois State came in eighth.

The Aces will begin the regular season on Feb. 17 with a trip to Central Arkansas.

Courtesy: University of Evansville Sports Information Department