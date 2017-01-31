Lady Eagles crack the Top 25

University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball has cracked the Top 25 for the first time since January 22, 2013 thanks to the four-game winning streak it takes into its 5:30 p.m. game Thursday against Great Lakes Valley Conference foe Missouri S&T.

The Screaming Eagles (18-3, 10-1 GLVC) begin the week in a tie for No. 20 in the Division II Media Poll, sponsored by D2SIDA, and are essentially No. 26 with 46 votes in the WBCA Coaches’ Poll. USI, which hosts No. 9 Drury University Saturday at 1 p.m. for Homecoming, also is ranked No. 20 by Herosports.com.

USI, which enters the week in sole possession of first-place in the GLVC East Division, is coming off road wins over Saint Joseph’s College (85-66) and the University of Indianapolis (58-47). Senior guard Tanner Marcum (New Albany, Indiana) averaged 16.5 points and 3.0 steals per game, while junior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) chipped in 12.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest.

On the year, Marcum is second on the team with 13.5 points and 3.4 assists per game, while junior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) is averaging a team-best 15.6 points per appearance.

Missouri S&T (8-11, 3-8 GLVC) has won two of the last three games after suffering through a seven-game losing streak. Junior guard Janie Arand averages 10.1 points per game to lead the Miners, who opened the year by winning six of their first nine games.

Drury (19-2, 11-0 GLVC), which begins the week with a trip to No. 15 Bellarmine University Thursday, has won 11 straight games and sits atop the GLVC West Division standings. Junior guard Heather Harman averages 16.4 points and 4.1 assists per game to lead the Panthers, who have four players averaging in double-figures this year.

Both games this weekend will be aired on WSWI 95.7 FM and on the GLVC Sports Network. GLVCSN coverage along with live stats and audio can be accessed at GoUSIEagles.com.

USI Women’s Basketball Notes

• Eagles move into sole possession of first place in GLVC East. Senior guard Tanner Marcum averaged 16.5 points and 3.0 steals per game as USI Women's Basketball moved into sole possession of first place in the GLVC East Division with its 2-0 week. The Eagles started the week with an 85-66 win over Saint Joseph's Thursday and ended the week with a 58-47 win over Indianapolis. Junior forward Morgan Dahlstrom added a double-double with 12.5 points and a team-best 10.5 rebounds per game for the Eagles, who were aided by Bellarmine's loss to Indianapolis Thursday.

• Two more road wins for Eagles. USI picked up two more road wins last week to remain unbeaten away from the Physical Activities Center. USI is 8-0 on the road this year and 1-0 in neutral site games.

• USI can clinch GLVC Tournament berth. The Eagles can clinch a spot in the GLVC Tournament Thursday with a win over Missouri S&T.

• 20-win plateau in reach. With seven games remaining in the regular-season and at least one post-season game all but assured, the Eagles are just two wins shy of reaching the 20-win plateau for the 10th time in program history. Each of the previous nine times USI has won 20 or more games, the Eagles have advanced to the NCAA II Tournament.

• Eagles looking to match longest win streak. The Eagles are looking to match their longest winning streak of the season when they take on Missouri S&T Thursday. USI has followed each of its three losses this year with winning streaks of at least four games, but have not won more than five straight games at any point this year.

• Marcum reaches 1,000-point plateau, Grooms next? Senior guard Tanner Marcum became the 16th player in program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau in USI's win over Indianapolis. Junior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms is the next closest USI player to 1,000 points as she needs just 105 to become the 17th player in program history to eclipse the mark.

• Trends. Senior guard Tanner Marcum is averaging a team-best 21.4 points per game in USI's last five outings, while junior guard Randa Harshbarger is chipping in 11.0 points per contest in that same span. Senior forward Hannah Wascher and junior forward Morgan Dahlstrom each are averaging 8.2 rebounds per game in the last five outings.

• Upcoming events. Thursday's game against Missouri S&T is Heart Awareness Night, while Saturday's game against Drury is Homecoming. USI will be in pink uniforms for its Play4Kay game against Illinois Springfield February 16, while Senior Day is February 18 against McKendree.

• Wascher puts up big numbers. Senior forward Hannah Wascher has put up big numbers in her collegiate career. Including two seasons at Parkland, Wascher has racked up 1,793 career points and 1,073 career rebounds.

• Scouting the opposition (S&T). Junior guard Janie Arand averages 10.1 points per game to lead the Miners, who have won two of their last three games after suffering through a seven-game losing streak. Missouri S&T won six of its first nine games prior to the seven-game slide.

• Last year against S&T. The Miners shot 52.8 percent from the field and sank half of their 18 three-point field goal attempts en route to a 76-69 win over the Eagles. Hannah Wascher had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Eagles, who erased a nine-point first-quarter deficit before going into a double-digit hole in the fourth quarter.

• Scouting the opposition (Drury). Junior guard Heather Harman averages 16.4 points and 4.1 assists per game to lead the Panthers, who have won 11 straight games. Drury has four players averaging in double-figures, including freshman forward Hailey Diestelkamp, who is averaging 11.5 points and a team-best 8.8 rebounds per game.

• Last year against Drury. The Panthers drained 11 three-pointers en route to a 70-56 win over the Eagles in Springfield, Missouri, last year. USI traded leads with Drury in the opening half, but after going into the break in a 34-34 tie, the Panthers outscored the Eagles 26-11 in the first 11 minutes of the second half to create separation between the two teams.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department