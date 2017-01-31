Taking a Stand: Cops Connecting with Kids

If you haven't had a chance to see our stories on the Cops Connecting with Kids trip to Disney World over the last week, we encourage you go to 14NEWS.com and watch them.

The Cops Connecting with Kids program, now in its fourth year, is brought about by the Evansville Police Department. Part of the program is an all-expense paid trip to Disney World for 48 lucky EVSC students.

In our three-part series, Cops, Kids, and Magic, we have shown you some amazing moments for these kids as some experience Disney for the first time and the bonds they formed with law enforcement officers. The trip is sure to be a lasting impression for not only the students but for members of the EPD that accompanied them.

Building relationships outside of the uniform can gain trust and friendships and it's a remarkable thing to see through our storytelling.

We applaud the EPD and the many citizens in this community that raised the $60,000 to make this trip happen. It's great to see such a positive story between local law enforcement and the community that they serve.

