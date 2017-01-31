Aces gets set for showdown of cellar dwellers

For the first time since Arch Madness last season, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team faces Indiana State as the squads match up on Wednesday evening for a 7 p.m. ET game at the Hulman Center.

On Sunday, the Aces fell behind by a 20-6 margin in the opening minutes, but rallied to take a second-half lead before falling to Illinois State by a final of 69-59. Jaylon Brown finished the game with 17 points while David Howard matched his career-high with 16 points. UE played the conference leaders very well, finishing with a 36-26 edge in points in the paint but the Redbirds shot 48.9%, accounting for the difference.

Senior David Howard had a great week for the Purple Aces, averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game against UNI and Illinois State. After recording 11 points and 8 boards at UNI, Howard came back home against the Redbirds, finishing with 16 points, which tied his career high. For the week, he hit 11 out of 14 attempts.

Despite going 10-of-28 from the field, Jaylon Brown still managed to average 15 points per game over the last week and remains atop the league with 20.4 points per game. He continued to get to the free throw line, hitting 7 out of 9 from the line. He also averaged 5 assists and 5 rebounds in the two games.

Over the last week, Evansville showed great fight despite trailing by 18 points and UNI and 14 points in the first half against Illinois State. In Cedar Falls, UE trailed by 18 early but was able to get within four in the second half. Sunday against the Redbirds, the Aces overcame the early ISU lead to take a lead of their own early in the second half.

Indiana State comes into Wednesday’s game with a 7-15 overall mark and a 1-9 record in league play. Brenton Scott is the lone Sycamore averaging double figures; he checks in with 16.7 points per game and is tied for the team lead with 5.5 rebounds per contest. Everett Clemons is averaging 9.5 points and is tied with Scott as the top rebounder with 5.5/game. The Sycamores excelled in non-conference play, defeating Butler by a 72-71 final on December 7, that win came just four days after a hard-fought 62-61 triumph at Utah State in the MVC/Mountain West Challenge.

The Sycamores hold an 89-78 lead in the overall series against the Purple Aces and are 58-23 in home contests played in Terre Haute. UE has dropped its last five games at the Hulman Center. Last season, Evansville won two out of three games against the Sycamores, including a 68-42 win in St. Louis.

Courtesy: University of Evansville Sports Information Department