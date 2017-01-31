Students celebrate Holy Name's 145 yr. existence

It's National Catholic Schools Week and one local school has even more reason to celebrate.

Holy Name school in Henderson turned 145-years-old on Tuesday. More than 400 students from kindergarten through eighth grade dressed up like it was the year 1872.

That's when the institution first opened its doors. And students weren't the only ones in costumes.

"I figure, if we ask the kids to do it, then we need to step up," explained Janet Barkley, a teacher at Holy Name. "And that's what I do."

We are told the school will continue celebrating with a spirit day and a student performed play also this week.

