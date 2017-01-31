Driver leads police on chase from Evansville to Henderson

There's new information on a high-speed chase that started in Evansville and ended in Henderson.

The driver, 40-year-old Roxie Brodie, of Evansville, has been booked into the Henderson County Detention Center.

Evansville police say he was wanted for child molesting and had a warrant revoking his probation from a prior case.

Henderson County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Highway 41 strip around 4 p.m. Tuesday for a high-speed pursuit coming from Evansville. Authorities caught up with Brodie's SUV on Barrett Boulevard and after a nearly 10 minute chase through side streets, spike strips were laid down at the Clay and Green Streets intersection.

That's where authorities stopped the SUV and arrested Brodie.

We're told he hit three vehicles and struck a sheriff's deputy cruiser during the pursuit.

"He came out in my lane, swerved over, try to went around me," explained Sgt. Carroll Morrow, Henderson Sheriff Department. "I believe another vehicle came off a side street so he swerved to miss that vehicle, and then ended up hitting me in the process."

Nobody was seriously injured during the chase. Brodie is facing a long list of charges.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.