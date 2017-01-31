Mentors needed at YWCA

January is National Mentoring Month. A celebration of mentoring's positive effects on young lives.

The goal is to raise awareness of the need for mentors and to recruit volunteers.

For instance, the YWCA in Evansville needs mentors for 13 middle school girls and one high school girl for its Livewire's program.

If you would like to become a mentor with the YWCA, just give them a call at 812-422-1191 or email cedwards@ywcaevnasville.org

