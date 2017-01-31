Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor's Office opens P.O. Box to help victims heal

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office deals with a lot of tough cases.

For example, they were in court Monday for the Loehrlein family during Clint Loehrlein's first hearing.

A family friend hoping to support the girls involved in this tragedy wanted to open a P.O. Box so people could send them cards and well-wishes.

The Prosecutor's Office latched onto this idea Tuesday and ran with it.

Robyn Mastison is the Director of Victim Assistance for the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office. She goes into court with victims and their families, helps them understand the court process and is truly there from start to finish.

In an effort to help the Loehrlein twins, who were seriously injured by their father during a deadly attack, the prosecutor's office set up a P.O. Box, inspired by a Loehrlein family friend.

This box won't close once the cards stop coming in. It'll stay open for victims in future cases.

"They're not just being told, 'We're thinking of you,' they get an actual card in the mail," said Mastison. "They get someone who's actually writing and taking that time to express their feelings, to let them know that this is a horrible thing but they're not alone. By getting that card and personal letter, it means the world to them."

The prosecutor's office is working on the final touches and how they'll get these cards to the victims.

If you would like to send in something, you can do so by mailing it to this address:

Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor's Office

P.O. Box 1132

Evansville, In 47706

They plan on renewing this P.O. Box every year.

