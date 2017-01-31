NBC moves programming for Trump announcement

The announcement of a new Supreme Court nominee is changing NBC’s primetime lineup tonight.

President Donald Trump plans to announce his Supreme Court nominee around 7 p.m. tonight. NBC will have a live special report on the president’s announcement.

That announcement means a new episode of “The Wall” will be pushed back one hour and air at 8 p.m.

A rerun of “This is Us” will now run at 9 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.

14 News at 10 p.m. will still air on time.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.