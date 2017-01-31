Tragedy strikes Aces basketball family from thousands of miles away

January has been a rough month for the University of Evansville men's basketball team, in more ways than one.

There is nothing like a tragedy to put sports in its proper perspective. And the UE Aces team, mired in an eight game losing streak, has been hit by one.

One week ago, 7'1" senior center Sergej Vucetic was preparing for the team's game against Northern Iowa, when he received word that his family had been involved in a car accident back in his native Serbia, The crash killed his father, and put his mother and younger sister in the hospital.

The team immediately put Vucetic on a plane back to Serbia, and there is no timetable for his return.

"He's struggling, as anybody would that lost a loved one," Aces Head Coach Marty Simmons said. "His mother, still in the hospital. He's the oldest, with his brother and sister. We have stayed in contact with him, encouraging him, trying to support him as best we can from over here. He's a terrific young man. But I think he's having a tough time right now."

Perhaps the saddest part of this story, the Vucetic family was driving to the American Embassy to receive passports to attend his graduation in May.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.