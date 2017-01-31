Police: Henderson man left I.D. with bank teller after cashing f - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police: Henderson man left I.D. with bank teller after cashing forged check

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson man is in jail after police say he tried to cash a check that didn't belong to him.  

Officers say 27-year-old Jordan Carrier left his I.D. card with the bank teller.  

Police say a checkbook had been reported stolen from a car Monday on Trigg Road. Carrier lives on that road.   

He's charged with possession of a forged instrument.  

An investigation is underway into the theft.  

