Henderson police arrest 5 after finding guns, drugs inside home

Five people were arrested after police say they found drugs and guns inside a Henderson home.

Officer say they found five guns inside a Wathen Lane apartment Monday night. We're told three of them were stolen.

They say they also found 27 grams of crystal meth and 3.5 grams of cocaine on one of the men. Officers say they also found 8 grams of crack cocaine and a small amount of marijuana in a vehicle outside.

Police say all of the men in the home were convicted felons.

Devin Johnson, 25, is charged with trafficking cocaine and marijuana. Kahlil Turner, 37, is charged with trafficking in meth and cocaine.

Police also arrested Marcus Hall, 30, William Hall, 28, and Jordan Wilson, 22.

All five men are charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.