Community leaders holding interfaith rally at UE tonight

Community leaders will be holding an interfaith rally Tuesday afternoon to show they don't support what they call hate and bigotry.

This comes following President Donald Trump's travel and immigration order.

The rally will be held at the University of Evansville. The school has released a statement in full support.

The goal is to bring people of different faiths and show the Muslim community and refugees they are not alone.

Rabbi Gary Mazo, one of the organizers, says faith is one of the things that brings people but there's so much more to it.

"It's not just about learning and praying, it's about the doing, and our faith compels us to action and what we realized is the root of our faith is so similar to all the world's major religions," said Rabbi Mazo. "Then we can come together and we can act."

Women are invited to wear Hijabs in respect of the Islamic community. Peaceful signs are encouraged.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. in the front oval on UE's campus.

