Police arrest 3 in connection with Hanson Pharmacy burglary

HANSON, KY (WFIE) -

Three people were arrested in connection with a pharmacy burglary in December 2016.

Police say the men stole a lot of narcotics and other controlled substances during the burglary at Hanson Pharmacy on December 15.  

Kenneth Helms Jr., 41, William Jackson, 41, and Casey Burge, 38, are all charged with burglary.  

