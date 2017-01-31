Newburgh man dead after KY crash

A Newburgh man is dead after a crash in Murray, Kentucky.

It happened around 2:45 Tuesday morning.

Police say they were flagged down by someone who noticed damage to a fence and a mini van sitting in a field.

Officers say the van ran off the road, hit a tree and the fence, and landed in the field.

The driver, Chad Smith, 38, of Newburgh was killed.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.