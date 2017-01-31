EPD: Tire thieves hit east side car lot

Evansville police are hoping you recognize the men who stole tires and rims off a truck parked at a dealership lot.

It happened Sunday, January 22 at Kenny Kent Chevrolet on East Division Street.

Police believe two men took four tires and rims off a truck. They say the men had also stolen a license plate from another truck at a nearby business. That plate was left behind at Kenny Kent.

Officers say the men were traveling in a Chevy truck and a Cadillac SUV. The truck has a decal along the top of the rear window.

If you recognize the man or the vehicles, call Evansville police or the anonymous WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.