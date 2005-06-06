Exterminating Circumstances

Reporter: Shannon Samson

The fogger trucks are already out in Henderson, but they usually don't make an appearance in Evansville neighborhoods until later on in the summer.

Vanderburgh County's two fogger trucks stay parked at the health department for most of the summer because the chemicals and manpower needed to run them are expensive.

Justin Manning of the Vanderburgh County Health Department says, "We also don't like to put anything up in the air, fogging chemicals that would kill any beneficial insects like bees, pollinators of other sorts, things like that."

Manning adds, "We just try to reduce the risk of human exposure."

Manning spends much of the summer trying to eliminate standing water in sewer-catch basins, also spraying ponds and puddles with a solution that smothers the mosquito larvae.

Action Pest Control uses a type of pellet when it larvacides on behalf of the city of Henderson. Jim Werner, Action Pest Control, says, "In the pest control industry, we do not want to be putting pesticides out into the air."

"If we can do it without putting pesticides out, then we're going to try to do it and that's why larvaciding becomes so crucial," says Werner.

The company had already used the foggers to spray around Henderson's ballfields to protect kids over Memorial Day weekend. But, in Evansville, Manning is holding-off on using the trucks until a mosquito or bird tests positive for the West Nile Virus.

The Centers For Disease Control recommended that because it's the best use of resources.

"We feel it's more effective when you can actually kill 95- to 100-percent of the larva that are in a pool versus 10- to 30-percent of the mosquitos flying around," says Manning.

Manning adds, "We'll take the 95-percent approach every time."

Manning says because his mosquito control efforts are less visible by design, but are equally as effective.

Jim Werner says, though Action Pest Control's plan of attack for Henderson may not meet with CDC recommendations, it has worked well for nearly twenty years with virtually no health risks to people or pets.