One hurt in wreck involving EVSC bus; no students onboard

Emergency crews responded to a wreck involving an EVSC school bus and a pickup truck.

It happened around 7:30 Tuesday morning at northbound Highway 41 and the Lloyd.

Police say the truck rear-ended the bus. We're told no students were onboard.

Officers say the passenger in the pickup truck was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Traffic in the area had to be diverted while crews worked the scene, but the road is now back open.

