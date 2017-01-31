One hurt in wreck involving EVSC bus; no students onboard

We have an update on a historic building in downtown Evansville. Residents can start moving into the newly renovated McCurdy building next week, according to contractors for the Kunkel Group.More >>
It was customer appreciation day at one Tri-State gas station and Miss Indiana was on hand to help kick off a Spirit Pump Initiative that will directly affect the community.More >>
A Henderson man is in jail on trespassing and fleeing and evading charges.More >>
An Evansville man is in jail charged with dealing K2. Vanderburgh County sheriff's deputies say they went to a home on East Blackford Avenue after getting some tips that drugs were being sold from the home.More >>
Drivers should expect lane restrictions soon on U.S. 41 in Henderson County.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
In the video, she can be heard making comments and noises that show her displeasure. She said her husband pulled the car over to do away with the snake.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
