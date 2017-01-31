Man arrested in connection with string of business burglaries

A man has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Henderson.

According to police, 27-year-old Jacob Boston, of Waverly, is accused of breaking into several businesses over the course of four months.

Police say they were able to use surveillance video to identify Boston as the suspect.

We're told a few items stolen during the burglaries have been recovered, but police say they are still investigating and more charges could be coming.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department.

