Medical helicopter called to scene of serious crash in Daviess Co., KY

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a "serious" crash in Daviess County.

Dispatchers tell us the crash happened early Tuesday morning on Kentucky 258 near the McLean County line.

We don't have a lot of information, but we do know a medical helicopter was requested.

