Stolen parrot reunited with its Owensboro owner

An exotic bird is back home tonight with its owner in Owensboro.

The bird disappeared earlier, along with a TV and some other electronics in a Dalton Street home-break in, early Friday.

Linda Pennington says she was devastated to learn the thieves stole her Gray African Parrot named Birdman. She says she bought the bird 17 years ago at an Arizona pet store.

She says an acquaintance let her know a short time later that the bird showed up outside their home. And that's how she got Birdman back.

“Oh, it was great," said Pennington. He started whistling. Bobbing up and down, shaking his head, going crazy. He's been doing it ever since.”

Police are continuing to investigate the break-in.

