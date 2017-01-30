'Millennial Monday' held to jump start Habitat for Humanity latest build

On this Millennial Monday dozens of young adults, ages 18-36, gathered at Tim Man Brewing Company.

They were there to kick off the Habitat for Humanity of Evansville's Millennial build. They are asking people to contribute a minimum of $10 between now and March 1, 2017, to help buy materials for the home.

It takes $80,000 to build at habitat house. Habitat hopes to begin building this Spring with a completion date in the Summer or Fall of this year.

