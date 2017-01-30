Tri-State Muslim man concerned about President Trump's travel ban

President Trump's temporary travel ban is hitting close to home for some, including a Muslim man who came to Evansville to further his education.

The man fears for his Muslim friends because he said he believes this travel ban will only create a greater fear of Muslim people.

The hot topic at the Honey Moon Coffee Company in Evansville was President Trump's temporary travel ban.



"I was shocked by the specific countries he chose and the countries who need us to stand with them rather than ban them," said Ahmed Albaqshi.



Albaqshi, a worker at the Honey Moon Coffee Company near the University of Evansville campus, came to America from Saudi Arabia to further his education.

Instead, he's found himself educating others about his religion and culture.



"Not all people are bad," said Albaqshi. "Muslims are good. Just a few people and there should be a better system to help understand that."



Albaqshi believes this ban is an attack on Muslims and has friends who will now be affected by it.



"One of my friends is from Iraq," said Albaqshi. "He graduated from UE. He went back but he decided to come back before Trump because President because he knew he would ban them and he came a couple days before that, the ban itself, and he made it. If he came late, we might not never see him."



Albaqshi's boss, and the owner of the coffee shop, Zak Parsons said he hopes this threat will be something that actually unites us.



"I'm really hopeful that this moment can be something that brings us together," said Parsons. "It's moments of crisis that test our character individually and as a community and this feels like one of those moments. So, let's find out what we're made of and if it's bad, let's deal with that change and if it's good, let's celebrate it."

Several major organizations, including Wall Street banks, are speaking out against the President's travel ban also saying they are concerned about the message it sends.

