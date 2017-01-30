Local universities responding to President Trump's immigration ban

In response to President Donald Trump's immigration ban, local university officials are taking note.

They may not like President Trump's new immigration ban, but student's tell us, it didn't catch them off guard.

"It was expected, I mean I wasn't surprised," UE student Hassan Taki Eddin said.

As soon students like Hassan heard about the ban, members in Scholars for Syria, a local non-profit group on UE's campus took action. They started a petition asking the UE President to release a public statement on the order, and President Kazee immediately answered.

In a statement, he says in part that Trump's executive order "contradicts the values of openness and inclusion that supports UE's educational mission and core identity."

"I feel very proud to be in UE even more, Hassan Taki Eddin said, "and I am very glad that he was very responsive to the many people who wanted a statement."

In such a short time the petition had over 700 signatures, but according to group members, it's about much more than the signatures.

"We wanted to show the Syrians that we are in solidarity with them, and we also wanted to get the University's support for this, Co-Founder of Scholars for Syria Gail Vignola said, "because other universities are doing the same thing and we hope it makes the students feel good, so that they know they are welcome and sheltered and that we are gonna fight for them."

Although USI officials declined to comment, they did send out a statement Monday letting the students know that they are supporting them, saying that USI is "a strong community because you are here."

Right now the University of Evansville has students from 51 different countries, including international students from the impacted countries of Syria, Somalia, and Iran. USI has had two Libyan students and one faculty member from Yemen on campus.

As for UE, this deeply impacts one of their students.

"We feel very impacted by this because we have Syrian students right now that are outside of the US, and right now they can't come back. I spoke with him over the phone, he's very worried he doesn't know, when he might be stuck outside of the country. When he was admitted into the university and is one of our top students," UE student Hassan Taki Eddin said.

Evansville Executive Interfaith Partnership

Evansville Executive Interfaith Partnership is hosting a large rally at the University of Evansville on Tuesday, standing against President Trump's order. This rally starts at 5:30 at the sesquicentennial oval at Clifford Circle at UE. Donations will be collected to help refugee families. Please come with a check made out to University of Evansville Neu Chapel

