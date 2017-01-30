Uber drivers have successful first weekend

For Uber drivers, it's a part time job that paid like a full time job for the past few days.

This weekend was when we were going to find out how much demand there is for Uber.

We took a quick drive with a new Uber driver. He says only does this to make some extra money.

Thursday's Miranda Lambert Concert was when the calls started coming in. But he had the most runs taking people to a Harry Potter-themed ball. With the ability to set his own schedule, He tells me this is the flexibility that he needs.

"It's actually pretty good my wife and I we've got a little baby at home so she's only working part time cause of that so it's actually helping bridge the gap, and considering the nature of my day job, I'm working six days a week. This is actually the flexibility is actually pretty good for me," says Uber driver Mike Jordan.

If you want to use Uber, you'll need to download their app on your smartphone. That should give you an estimate on when your driver should arrive, and how long your trip should be, and how much it will cost.

And the only way to pay for Uber is through electronic transactions.

