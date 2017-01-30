"You are not alone" Tri-State woman's message to family friend's daughters involved in tragedy

Darla Milligan knew Sherry Loehrlein for more than 30 years. She says she still can't make sense of what happened to her friend.

She held Sherry's oldest daughter Cassie, as Clint Loehrlein faced a judge for the first time.

"I think shock is probably the best way to describe it," said Milligan. "With both sides of the family, of course. Everyone involved."

Sherry's husband, Clint, is charged with her murder and facing new, attempted murder charges. All of this, after police were called to their Darmstadt home one week ago.

"They are missing their mother and they are missing their father," Milligan explained. "They want to know why? They have so many questions."

Investigators are still trying to figure out why this attack happened.

Police say Nicole and Cynthia were stabbed and shot by their father. Milligan tells us Nicole is out of the hospital now, but Cynthia is not, and she couldn't share info on her condition.

In the middle of this family tragedy, she felt she needed to reach out. Saying she knows Sherry would've done the same for her.

She hoped to set up P.O. Box so anyone in the community could send the girls cards and well-wishes, but she found out late Monday one had already been opened. She just hopes they know how much people care.

"I hope that the girls at some point can find some peace in their heart. They are not alone. They have a community out here praying for them supporting them."

Loehrlein is due in court March 1, 2017, at 2 p.m. He is being held without bail for now.

