Two arrested in connection with Owensboro death investigation make first court appearance

The two people arrested Saturday in connection with a death investigation in Owensboro were in court Monday.

Salvador Avila Navarette is charged with manslaughter and Yolanda Gomez is charged with tampering with evidence. Both are pleading not guilty.

Officers tell us the body found was identified as Yolanda's son, 30-year-old Jose Gomez.

A police report shows Navarette told officers he hit Gomez with a 2x4 and hid his body.

We're told Yolanda admitted to hiding the evidence. Both will be back in court next Monday.

