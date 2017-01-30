New subdivisions popping up in Owensboro

Owensboro is growing!

Some new subdivisions are popping up, making room for even more families.

Right off of Highway 60, near Audubon Elementary, is an empty field. That field won't be empty for too much longer. In four years, it will have 90 new homes ready to house families.

The Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission approved two new subdivisions for the city.

Jagoe Homes Inc. will build the one off of Highway 60, Windstone. Thompson Homes Inc will build the other, Saddle Point, near Thruston-Dermont Road and Fields Rd. That subdivision will include 220 lots.

These are just a few of several projects happening around Owensboro.

If you stop by the Brookfield neighborhood, you'll see crews are busy putting those foundations in. This neighborhood is also being built by Jagoe Homes Inc. They say Windstone will start seeing progress like that come the fall season.

Phase 1 for Brookfield includes 30 homes, but that subdivision will have 131 homes when it is completely finished. Jagoe Homes Inc representatives say Windstone and Brookfield will be finished in 4 years.

"Expansion in Owensboro, growth in Owensboro, on the riverfront, Highway 54, and other areas of Owensboro...it's a great place to raise families. It's a great place to work and live. We have these two brand new neighborhoods that are going on. We also have on the west side, Whispering Meadows, that we are building and we also have Deer Valley on Highway 231 just south of the community college. With all of these, we hope we are filling the demand levels for Owensboro for people wanting new homes," David Crowe, Vice President of Sales for Jagoe Homes, says.

