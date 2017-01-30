Owensboro company announces expansion plans

A year ago, Hollison LLC had six employees. Now they have 20 employees and hope to add at least 10 more jobs with a $3-million expansion.

The company manufactures probiotics, which ends up in dog feed. The probiotics help with the canine digestive system.

We're told they are surveying 8-acres near the intersection of S. Towne Boulevard and Carter Road in Owensboro and plan to break ground in March. They hope to have the project finished by December.

The company received $50,000 in sales tax incentives from the state. That money will be used to help build the facility and purchase equipment.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.