Driver seriously hurt in Knox Co. crash

A driver has serious injuries after a roll over crash in Knox County.

It happened Monday afternoon around 3:30 central time on North Bicknell Road near Ragsdale Road.

Indiana State Police say Thomas Stemm, 48, of Bicknell was speeding when he missed a curve and ran off the road.

Troopers say his pick up truck rolled several times. They say he was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected.

Stemm was flown to an Evansville hospital.

Troopers believe alcohol may have led to the crash. It's still under investigation.

