Political Science Professor at UE weighs-in on possible outcomes of immigration order

With the varying responses to President Trump's executive order on immigration, we decided to get a professional's assessment.

Dr. Richard Maass, an Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Evansville, defines this as an order aimed at strengthening our national security, but it might have the opposite effect. The order doesn't refer to Islam specifically, but the seven countries that have been singled out are comprised of mostly Muslim populations.

Excluded from the list are several countries, like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt that have harbored and trained Jihadist groups. But they could be added to the list later.

Dr. Maass says some may view this as a disguised form of religious persecution, that radical groups like ISIS may use as a recruiting tool.

"The problem is that it's a terrible counter terrorism strategy," Dr. Maass explained. "The approach that terrorist organization take, they are weak, marginalized organizations in their own countries but they claim to represent broader populations and basically the only way a terrorist organization can grow is if the states that they are targeting discriminate broadly against the whole population that the group claims to represent," Maass said.

