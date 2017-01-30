Snow causes construction delay for Twin Bridges

There's a traffic alert for the Twin Bridges construction.

Due to snow delaying arrival of the crew Monday, lane restrictions on the Twin Bridges have been moved back one day.

Starting Tuesday, southbound traffic will be down to one lane while Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews make some guard rail upgrades.

Work will switch to the northbound bridge on Wednesday. Those lane closures are scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

This is part of a previously announced guardrail installation project in Henderson County.

