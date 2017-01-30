Evansville school raises $4.5K for local hospitals

Local hospitals and families are benefiting from generous thanks to the support from Corpus Christi Catholic School.

It's part of the "Pennies for Patients" program.

Over the course of three weeks, students collected money and took donations online for the program.

The school had theme days that helped provide incentives for students, including a pasta party for the top-earning class.

The school raised $4,508.97 total and teachers say it's rewarding for students to see exactly where the funds go.

The principal will kiss a pig at an assembly this Friday because the students raised so much money.

