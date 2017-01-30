Crews widening Hwy 60 in Henderson Co.

If you travel Highway 60 through Henderson's south end, you may need to add some extra time to your commute.

Crews are widening U.S. 60 to four lanes with a center turn lane.

The project runs from the intersection at the Kentucky-425 Henderson bypass, west for a distance of one mile.

The work is happening right near the Henderson Community College campus and school officials tell us the soon-to-be-four lane highway, will be a good thing.

The project is expected to be done in October and until then, Conley says the back entrance and exit of the college will help to alleviate traffic concerns.

